Most Wimberley students won’t have asynchronous virtual learning option after Thanksgiving

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — After Thanksgiving break, Wimberley Independent School District students in third through 12th grades will not have an asynchronous learning option.

That means those students won’t be able to learn virtually on their own time through recorded videos, unless they meet specific exceptions.

The school board voted in favor of the move at a special meeting on Monday.

“Administrators reviewed teacher survey responses, failure and absence rates that are significantly higher than past years, and parent concerns. This collection of feedback led to the conclusion that continuing to offer all three instructional delivery options is not sustainable for our teachers and is preventing many of our students from being as successful as they can be,” the district wrote in an email to parents on Tuesday.

The board also decided that if students would like to continue synchronous learning, meaning joining class online while it is happening in-person, they will also need to meet certain criteria.

“While reviewing feedback from the first 10 weeks of school, it is clear there are some students that are not achieving academic success within the synchronous option as well,” the district wrote Tuesday’s email.

A spokesperson for the school district says they are not able to provide percentages of virtual students with failing grades.

According to the school district’s email, the criteria students must meet in order to continue with asynchronous learning are as follows:

Documented health concerns for the student or an immediate family member in the same household, under the care of a physician

Internet issues that cannot be resolved by the WISD Internet “hotspot” seats available at the Scudder campus

Other extenuating circumstances not addressed in this document

For students who want to continue synchronous learning, the district says they need to meet the following:

Compliance with Compulsory Attendance Rate of 90%. At the junior high and high school level attendance is required per period.

Students must continue to make academic progress with a passing average. If a student is failing one course that is a core subject or required for graduation (HS-level and Algebra I and Spanish I at JH), they will have until the 3-week progress report to raise the grade to passing or be required to return to on-campus learning.

Attend mandatory tutorials for students as assigned by teacher(s).

Compliance with the Student Code of Conduct and WISD Student/Parent Handbook.

PreK-2 students must participate in remote video calls and turn in weekly packets in order to remain in the asynchronous option.

Failure to comply with the listed criteria will initiate a meeting with campus administration and may result in removal from at-home learning options. For students with disabilities, any concerns related to this criteria that involves disability-related needs will require a review of their Service Plan/IEP in coordination with the relevant ARD/504 Committee.

Wimberley ISD also notes that per Texas Education Association requirements, synchronous learning was never offered at Blue Hole Primary School. Therefore, they say those students will be allowed to stay in asynchronous learning.

Many teachers spoke in favor of the move but some parents are concerned. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have the latest at 5 p.m.