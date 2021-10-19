San Marcos CISD offered staff $250 for getting COVID-19 shots — here’s how many are vaccinated

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 1,000 staff members — roughly 82% — in the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District are now vaccinated against COVID-19, SMCISD says.

The deadline for staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and receive a one-time incentive stipend of $250 was October 12.

The district has also added additional COVID-19 safety protocols. SMCISD has been doing asymptomatic testing for staff and students since Oct. 8. Half of the district’s staff and students were tested within the first two weeks. The district says just one student tested positive.

KXAN’s looking into steps the district might take next. It estimates 30% of students are vaccinated against the virus, based off of county data. Still, it offered COVID-19 vaccines for children to parents, it said that while 80 responded, only 16 children received vaccines.

