Monarch Utilities cancels boil water notice for eastern Hays County

Hays

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
sink water_faucet

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Monarch Utilities canceled a boil water notice Thursday that was issued for the Plum Creek water system in eastern Hays County on Oct. 29.

Monarch Utilities says a water main break Monday night caused a loss of service to approximately 2,000 homes east of I-35. Repairs were completed and service was restored by Tuesday morning.

Monarch Utilities issued a boil water notice Tuesday as they worked to restore water pressure and disinfectant levels.

The affected areas were the Amberwood, Rolling Hills, Windy Hill, Green Pastures and Quail Cove subdivisions.

“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling,” Monarch Utilities wrote in a press release.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss