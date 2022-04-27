KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old boy last seen last week. They’re asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said Davion Lewis left his home in Kyle on April 19. He hasn’t returned since.

Law enforcement believes he could be with friends in south Austin.

HCSO described Lewis as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. It’s not known what he was wearing when he left home.

If you have details on where he could be, you’re asked to email Det. Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us or call dispatch at (512) 393-7896. You can also call Crime Stoppers if you wish to stay anonymous at 1 (800) 324-8477 or submit tips online.