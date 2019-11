KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Fire Department said the garden department at Lowe’s has minimal damage after a fire on Thursday.

They tweeted about the fire at 5753 Kyle Parkway around 8:20 p.m. The area is just south of Bebee and Bunton Creek Road.

It said the fire set off the sprinkler system, which kept the fire from spreading. Crews arrived at the scene and put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.