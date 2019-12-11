Million-dollar road project aims to ease drainage issues in Kyle

Mayor says the project will help one of the hardest-hit communities by the 2015 flooding

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle is preparing for a road project they say could help thousands of people.

Crews are hoping to rebuild Windy Hill Road between Cherrywood Drive and Purple Martin Avenue.

Road construction is expected on the highlighted area of Windy Hill Road. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

Kyle’s mayor says that area was one of the hardest hit during the 2015 floods.

Maria Klein found herself fighting those floods just months after she moved into her new house.

“The water that came down the road had nowhere to go and so it went through our houses and it came up from the river,” Klein says.

Thousands of dollars went to repairs.

“We had about three feet of water. We had to tear out about four feet of our walls and our insulation,” she says.

That meant cutting back in other areas.

“We haven’t been able to travel back to see our family. We actually are a one car family because we just couldn’t afford another car after that,” Klein says.

Four years later, they still haven’t been able to cover everything.

“Painting hasn’t been done yet and our kitchen floor hasn’t been redone because it’s just not within our means with a couple of kids,” Klein says.

Mayor Travis Mitchell says it’s taken about two years to finally secure a HUD grant to help make sure that flood damage like that never happens in that area again.

“We were able to do some spot repairs and make the road navigable again but for the road to be used to its fullest potential, it needs to be completely rebuilt,” Mitchell says.

The city now has $1.8 million from federal funds that it is matching with $1.6 million of it’s own money.

“We’re not trying to just put things back the way they were, we’re trying to find ways to make this not happen again and to allow our communities to be more resilient,” Mitchell says.

Klein hopes so, too.

“You got waist-high water, it’s kind of terrifying,” she says. “I certainly don’t want another family to go through that again.”

The Windy Hill Road project is expected to start next spring.

Construction could take six months to a year.

