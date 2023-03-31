HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — At 9:34 a.m. Friday, the Hays County sheriff said McCormick Middle School in Buda was placed on a lockout as a safety precaution.

The sheriff said deputies were working an incident off Hillside Terrace near Denise Ellen Dr in Buda. The tweet from the sheriff did not say what the incident was related to.

In another tweet, the sheriff said this was an active investigation, and Hays County Sheriff’s Office would provide an update as more information becomes available.

“Please be mindful this will cause a traffic backup in the area,” HCSO said.

According to Hays County ISD, a lockout is when there is a threat outside of the building.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for more information.