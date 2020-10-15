Michigan man pulls knife on officer after refusing to leave train car, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Michigan man was arrested Oct. 7 after he allegedly pulled a knife on a police officer, and the San Marcos Police Department is releasing more information about what happened during the incident.

Police say Benjamin Reece Lawton, 43, of Hazel Park, Mich., was inside a rail car on the railroad track east of McCarty Lane in San Marcos when an officer found him. When Lawton saw the uniformed officer, he drew a knife police say, which prompted the officer to draw his gun and give commands to him drop the knife.

Lawton moved back in the rail car, but eventually dropped the knife, police say. He refused to get off the train and was Tased and taken into custody, police say. Lawton suffered a minor cut on his leg during the incident, police say.

Upon identification, police say Lawton had an “extensive” criminal history that includes several assault-based offenses on peace officers in multiple states. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tennessee, but it’s a no extradition warrant, police say.

Police were called to the area at 8:12 p.m. The train crew initially found Lawton, and when he refused to leave, the call was initiated, police say.

Lawton faces charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and criminal trespass.

Jail records show Lawton is in Hays County Jail on a bond of $155,000.