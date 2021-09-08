Men crash into light pole during police chase after reported theft from Kyle construction site

The suspect’s vehicle exited I-35 at the 215 mile marker and crashed into a light pole at Kyle Parkway. (City of Kyle Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were caught Saturday evening, accused of stealing property from a City of Kyle construction site and leading officers on a chase on Interstate 35.

Kyle Police said Jose Alberto Celestino-Fierro, 32, and Juan Garcia, 44, were booked into the Hays County Jail on multiple charges, including theft, evading in a motor vehicle, evading arrest and criminal trespass. Attorney information was not listed online for either.

LEFT: Jose Alberto Celestino-Fierro, 32, RIGHT: Juan Garcia, 44 (Hays County Sheriff’s Office photos)

Officers said the incident happened around 5:43 p.m. in the 400 block of Heidenreich Lane. Officers arrived at the wastewater treatment construction site to find a black Chevrolet Avalanche.

Police said when officers tried to reach the people in the truck, they drove off. Officers pursued them through the construction site, into the Waterleaf subdivision and onto I-35.

The truck exited at the 215 mile marker, according to police, and crashed into a light pole at Kyle Parkway. The two suspects, later identified as Celestino-Fierro and Garcia, then tried to run away on foot.

Both of them were eventually caught, and the Avalanche was found to have stolen property from the construction site in it, police said.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital first before jail to be evaluated after the crash.