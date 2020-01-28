Men arrested after allegedly leading police on chase in stolen vehicles

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two men were arrested over the weekend in San Marcos following a police chase with stolen vehicles, according to the San Marcos and New Braunfels Police Departments.

24-year-old Donte Williams and 22-year-old Timothy Malik, are facing charges of Evading by Motor Vehicle and Evading on Foot after allegedly stealing vehicles in New Braunfels and taking officers on a chase into San Marcos, the city says.

On Sunday morning, Jan. 26, SMPD says three vehicles were stolen in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department was called to the Bluebonnet Dodge overflow after a witness observed three Dodge Durangos being stolen from the lot. One vehicle was able to get away by exiting off of I-35 by Watson Lane. The vehicle was later found abandoned along State Highway 123 and was recovered by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

The two other vehicles were followed until they exited I-35 at Wonder World Drive. One of the drivers crashed through a private fence entering the Palazzo Apartments while the other driver careened onto the grass median near Chick-Fil-A, according to the release.

Both of the suspects tried to run away on foot, but the San Marcos Police quickly took them into custody, SMPD reports.

Charges are still pending for both suspects. Donte Williams will be facing an additional charge for illegally carrying a loaded .38 caliber revolver found during his arrest. Both suspects were taken to the New Braunfels Police Department and on to the Comal County Jail.

Both suspects are facing additional charges by the San Marcos Police Department.