Meet the Central Texas 12 year-old who’s now a published author

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Not many people can say they’ve written a book in their lifetime. One San Marcos CISD student has already crossed this off her bucket list — at the ripe old age of 12.

Samantha Jordan published her book “Owl Eyes” after attending an eight-week writing summer program, Leap for Literacy, in summer 2020. It was during that summer writing camp that her book earned second place among all program attendees, and program director Stan Tucker helped her publish it.

“I was shocked, honestly. You know, I was proud of what I wrote, but I didn’t know that it was like, you know, that good,” she said. “And for it to be on Amazon and people are actually buying it, it just makes me so happy because I wrote a story that people like to read and, you know, want to buy.”

“Owl Eyes” follows the story of Mia, a young girl born with the gift of being able to communicate with animals. After meeting and befriending a girl in the woods, Mia is afraid of telling her best friend about her secret, afraid of what she might say.

San Marcos CISD 7th grader Samantha Jordan is the author of “Owl Eyes.” (Courtesy: San Marcos CISD)

“Owl Eyes” follows the story of Mia, a young girl with the secret gift of being able to communicate with animals. (Courtesy: San Marcos CISD)

“Really the moral is to always be yourself and to be honest to others,” she said.

Leap for Literacy walks attendees through the process of writing a book, guiding them through the process from start to finish. In January, Tucker connected with Jordan with the interest of publishing her story.

Outside of adding “author” to her list of achievements, Jordan is a dancer and hopes to one day become a professional dancer or enlist in the United States Air Force. But even with those dreams, she hasn’t ruled out writing a future story.

“Maybe,” she said, smiling. “I mean, a lot of my friends have been saying that I should continue to write because they’ve read the story and they think that it’s so amazing, and they encourage me to write more. So, maybe in the future.”