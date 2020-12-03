Meals on Wheels programs work to fill increasing food and technology gaps for high-risk people

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Meals on Wheels programs are facing an increased demand for people who need their services.

Meals on Wheels Rural Capital Area, which has five nutrition sites across Hays County and four in Caldwell County, stated demand has even outweighed supply a few times since the pandemic began about nine months ago.

Spokesperson Karen Walpole said at one point, their group faced a 160% increase in meals served from pre-COVID numbers.

“Also of note, the number of meals delivered each month vary (especially July), due to lack of meal availability. We had a lot of trouble getting shelf stable meals for our seniors that month,” Walpole wrote in an email to KXAN. “Every Senior Nutrition program in the country is working to provide meals the best they can and sometimes there just aren’t enough to go around.”

Meals on Wheels Central Texas is also partnering with a student-run nonprofit, Telehealth Access for Seniors, to deliver 43 tablets to their clients Thursday.

The tablets are donated by Telehealth Access for Seniors. The group’s goal is to increase healthcare equity so older residents can access healthcare virtually.

