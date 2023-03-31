KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle said it was looking for masters of rib-making and margarita mixing for a fair in May.

The city put out a call Thursday for applications, from teams or individuals, for the “Kyle Fair, A Tex-Travaganza Rib and ‘Rita Competitions”.

The fair happens May 19 through 21 at Lake Kyle Park on 700 Lehman Rd.

According to the city, the rules for the rib cook-off are:

All team members must be 14 or older.

The head cook must be at least 18.

Each team must provide its own grill/cooker.

Wood-fired, charcoal-fired, pellet-fired and propane-fired cookers are permitted.

Electric smokers are prohibited.

Electricity will not be provided by the city.

If electricity is needed, personal, quiet generators are required.

The City of Kyle will be providing all ribs for the contest to each team.

More rules and regulations can be viewed at KyleFair.com.

As for the mixology contest:

Participants must register and pay a $50 entry fee in order to compete

All team members or participants must be at least 21 years of age.

Each team will supply its own ingredients.

Beverage entries may not be pre-mixed, they must be made at your camp.

Margaritas must be prepared on the rocks, no frozen margaritas are allowed.

Teams may use the tequila of their choice.

Electricity will not be provided by the city.

If electricity is needed, personal, quiet generators are required.

More rules and regulations can be viewed at KyleFair.com.

The entry fee to participate in the rib cook-off is $100. The entry fee to participate in the margarita contest is $50. Applicants can pay by credit card, cash or check to the City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department.

Payouts will be awarded to the top three entries in both the rib cook-off and margarita competition provided at least 10 teams enter the competition. Additional prizes may also be awarded.

The deadline to apply for both competitions is Monday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

Applications can be found online and submitted by mail, email or delivered in person to the City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department, located at 700 Lehman Rd.