Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Texas State University aims to reach thousands

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County has allocated 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for a mass vaccination clinic on Texas State University’s campus.

The clinic, running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, is at the University Event Center, located at 106 Charles Austin Drive.

It’s a joint effort between the Hays County Office of Emergency Management — led by Mike Jones — and Texas State.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said they’re making continuous efforts to target hard-to-reach populations to get them vaccinated.

According to Becerra, just before noon close to 1,000 vaccines had already been given out.

No appointments are needed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic on Thursday.

