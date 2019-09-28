Mandatory evacuation at Vie Lofts in San Marcos lifted

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents are now allowed to return to the Vie Lofts in San Marcos after a week-long mandatory evacuation over structural stability concerns within the stairwells.

162 residents were displaced in this evacuation.

Vie Lofts management placed students into the Homewood Suites, Embassy Suites, and the Avenue while the city inspected the property.

City testing shows that the overall structure of the building is not damaged or distressed, but one of the fire escape’s stairwells must be demolished and reconstructed.

San Marcos Fire Chief Les Stephens explained the department’s decision to move residents was based “out of an abundance of condition.”

Management at the Vie Lofts also planned to reimburse displaced students for rent and travel costs following the evacuation.