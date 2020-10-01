Man turns himself in, charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly San Marcos crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old man involved in a San Marcos crash over Labor Day weekend that killed one man and hurt several others turned himself in this week.

San Marcos police said Kyle Nissen was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on West Wonder World Drive near Purgatory Creek Bridge on Sunday, Sept. 6.

According to police reports, before hitting the first car, he was going about 40 miles per hour over the speed limit of 55, and his Blood Alcohol Content was more than three times the legal limit.

He turned himself in Monday to the Hays County Jail and bonded out on $22,500, police said.

Nissen is charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle, a second degree felony, intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third degree felony, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

61-year-old David Hollinbeck of San Antonio was killed in the crash, police said.