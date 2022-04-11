SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The Austin chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Austin) is condemning the reported assault of a Muslim student on the Texas State University campus.

CAIR-Austin said the incident happened on March 31. According to CAIR, the student was approached by a man while she was jogging. The student said the man attempted to “forcibly remove the victim’s hijab or headscarf,” CAIR said.

According to the police department’s crime log, a hate crime was reported on April 6 about an incident on March 31 on Bobcat Trail. The investigation remains active, according to the crime log.

A timely alert from the university sent to students confirmed the incident.

The man is also accused of making derogatory statements about the victim’s “perceived national origin and religion.”

“This disturbing incident demonstrates the danger anti-Muslim bigotry poses to American Muslims. We condemn this alleged hate crime and urge law enforcement to be swift and thorough in their investigation,” CAIR-Austin Executive Director Faizan Syed said in a statement.

According to CAIR, the man is described as being in his early 20s, has medium brown hair and a buzzcut, no facial hair and has tattoos and piercings.