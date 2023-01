HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man will serve seven years in prison following his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in Buda back in October 2020.

Jeffrey Conzemius pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Oct. 18. Police arrested Conzemius in October 2020 for the fatal crash that killed 67-year-old Viola Garcez in the 15300 block of Interstate 35 in Buda.