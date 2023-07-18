HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On July 12, a Hays County jury found a 63-year-old man guilty for assaulting a police officer in 2022 in Kyle and sentenced him to 35 years in prison, according to a news release from the Hays County Criminal District Attorney.

Elias Villarreal was found guilty on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, the release said.

Evidence showed that on Feb. 20, 2022, the Kyle Police Department responded to the intersection of Quail Ridge Road and East Post Road for a verbal disturbance between a man and woman, according to the DA’s office. Officers arrived on the scene and saw Villarreal wielding a metal pipe.

When law enforcement arrived, Villarreal jumped over a fence and struck a patrol vehicle several times, the release said. Furthermore, officers repeated orders to Villarreal multiple times to drop the weapon. Officers used a stun gun to stop Villarreal’s aggressive behavior, the release said, but he then confronted officers with the pipe before turning away briefly.

When Villarreal turned at that moment, an officer ran up to Villarreal and tackled him to the ground. But before the officer could disarm Villarreal, he turned and struck the officer with the metal pipe. The officer sustained a minor injury, the release said.

Villareal has previous convictions including a first-degree felony assault family violence conviction and a prior 28-year sentence from a Travis County jury, according to the release.

Villarreal said during his punishment testimony that he “has no guilt” for what happened in the February 2022 incident, and he refused to accept responsibility for his actions, the release said.

“The verdict and sentence send a clear message that violence against our law enforcement officers will not be taken lightly,” Assistant District Attorney Cassidy Story said in the release.