KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The man who was found guilty on multiple charges relating to a hit-and-run crash that killed two teens in Kyle in 2019 was sentenced to prison, according to court records.

Macario Hernandez was found guilty by a jury in March. He was sentenced in June for the following charges, which will be served concurrently:

Murder – Sentenced to 30 years

Murder – Sentenced to 30 years

Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing SBI – Sentenced to 10 years

Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing SBI – Sentenced to 10 years

Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle causing SBI – Sentenced to 10 years

Accident Involving Death – Sentenced to 10 years

Accident Involving Death – Sentenced to 10 years

Accident Involving Injury – Sentenced to five years

Accident Involving Injury – Sentenced to five years

Accident Involving Injury – Sentenced to five years

Two charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle were dismissed.

The crash happened in April 2019 in Kyle at the intersection of I-35 and Windy Hill Road. Officials at the time said Hernandez drove his Dodge pickup truck and hit a Honda sedan with a family of five inside.

Sisters Hayden Weissman, 18, and Peyton Weissman, 16, died at the scene. Another sister, their dad and his girlfriend were also in the car. They were taken to the hospital afterward. The family was from Frisco in north Texas.

Hernandez was found and arrested after he ran away from the scene of the crash, officials said.

A sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for May but got delayed because the judge presiding over the trial was unavailable due to another ongoing trial. The sentencing happened June 22.