SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police arrested a man at a bar on Saturday who allegedly pulled a knife on a bouncer and had drugs.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to I Don’t Know Bar on Hopkins Street for an aggravated assault call, police said. Staff called to report a man, later identified as Edward Rodriguez, Jr., 36, of Bertram, pulled a knife on a bouncer.

Rodriguez was intoxicated and detained when police got there. Officers found the knife and drugs in his possession, police said.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass, according to officers. He was taken to Hays County Jail and posted a $17,000 bond two days later.