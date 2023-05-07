Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in Hays County pleaded guilty to four child abuse charges May 1, and he was sentenced to serve 35 years in state prison on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins said 41-year-old Nathan Allen would not be released on parole, so he would serve every day of the 35-year sentence.

In addition to the 35 years, Allen also received two 20-year sentences and one 10-year sentence for indecency with a child that will run concurrently.

“Allen was charged with molesting three children between the ages of 6 and 13 in Hays County. Additionally, during the punishment phase of the trial, the State was prepared to offer the testimony of two other children that Allen molested in another jurisdiction,” Higgins said.

Higgins said his office was committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of the community.

“Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide justice for survivors of sexual abuse,” he said.