Man pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run near Kyle

Hays

by: Kate Winkle

Tony Alberto Ponce-Zamora

Tony Alberto Ponce-Zamora (Hays County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to being involved in a deadly hit and run in Kyle last year.

Tony Ponce-Zamora pleaded guilty to failing to stop and render aid after hitting Michael Delaney May Sr. with his truck on Goforth Road Sept. 22, 2018. A deputy had found Ponce-Zamora and his truck in a ditch that night, but didn’t realize at the time he had hit anyone. May’s body was found the next morning.

At the time, investigators say Ponce-Zamora didn’t tell them about the crash, and so May wasn’t given medical attention in time.

