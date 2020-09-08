Man killed, several others hurt in multi-vehicle crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was killed and several others were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash over Labor Day weekend in San Marcos.

The City of San Marcos said it happened Sunday around 1 p.m. on Wonder World Drive near Purgatory Creek Bridge.

San Marcos Police, Fire and Hays County EMS responded to the accident.

The city said according to evidence and witnesses, a 2011 Ford F250 was heading westbound in the left lane on Wonder World when the driver drifted to the right and side-swiped a Nissan Rogue.

The F250 then drifted back to the left, crossed the center line and hit four other vehicles head-on, including a 2020 Ford F150, a Chevy Silverado, a 2018 Mazda CX9 and a 2012 Nissan Altima, the city said.

The F150’s driver, 61-year-old David Hollinbeck of San Antonio, was killed in the crash, the city said. His wife, who was in the car with him, was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle and was released later that day.

Every driver and passenger in the cars hit head on were also taken to the hospital, the city said. Many had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was shut down for hours until 6:30 p.m., so the the San Marcos Collision Investigation Team could investigate, the city said. The team believes alcohol was a factor. As a result, a blood search warrant was obtained for the driver of the 2011 Ford F250.

More warrants could be forthcoming, depending on the results of the driver’s toxicology report.

This is the 13th traffic fatality of 2020 for the City of San Marcos, and the highest number of traffic fatalities experienced in one year since 2012.

In 2012, the city had 13 traffic fatalities total for the entire year.