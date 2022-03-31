HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, for hitting and killing two teens then running away from the scene of the crash in April 2019.

According to Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau, a jury returned their verdict Thursday afternoon and convicted Macario Hernandez of the following:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of intoxication manslaughter

Three counts of intoxication assault

Two counts of accident involving death

Three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury

The April 2019 crash took place in the city of Kyle at the intersection of I-35 and Windy Hill Road. Officials at the time said Hernandez drove his Dodge pickup truck and hit a Honda sedan with a family of five inside.

Sisters Hayden Weissman, 18, and Peyton Weissman, 16, died at the scene. Another sister, their dad and his girlfriend were also in the car. They were taken to the hospital afterward. The family was from Frisco in north Texas.

Hernandez was found and arrested after he ran away from the scene of the crash, officials said.

Sentencing will most likely take place within 30 to 45 days before Judge Bruce Boyer of the 22nd District Court in Hays County, Mau said.