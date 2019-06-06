Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a San Marcos apartment early Wednesday after a dog was found wandering around the apartment complex, according to a press release from the San Marcos Police Department.
At about 7:10 a.m., SMPD officers arrived at The Village on Telluride apartment complex at the 300 block of Telluride Street to reports of a home invasion.
The caller told police they found a dog wandering in the apartment complex that led them to an apartment with the door kicked in.
When police arrived, they discovered the body of 23-year-old Demarcus Trey Allen of Pasadena, Texas. His body had gunshot wounds. A Justice of the Peace pronounced him dead at 8:40 a.m. and his next of kin were notified.
"[He] really was a friendly guy, he always asked about how I was doing and my tests that were coming up — really nice, really genuine guy. It's really crazy," says Jenna Canales. She lives a few apartments down from where Allen's body was found.
"I'm still shook, like it's crazy," she added. "I literally can't believe it."
Allen's roommate and two upstairs neighbors are being interviewed by SMPD Criminal Investigation Division.
Former San Marcos high school teacher accused of sexual assault turns himself in
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A former San Marcos high school teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student turned himself in to authorities Friday, according to jail records from the Hays County Sheriff's Office.
An affidavit says 34-year-old David Ross Guerrero had reached out to the victim on social media shortly after police interviewed him about the allegation in April.
"In the messages, Guerrero pleads with the victim," the affidavit describes. "He tells her he hopes she can find the kindness to consider his family and what this will do to them."
New medical care option opens in fast-growing Hays County
BUDA, TX (KXAN) — There's a new medical care option in Buda to keep up with population growth in Hays County. Ascension Seton cut the ribbon and held a grand opening event Tuesday.
The center will offer fifteen specialists, just off IH-35.
According to the 2018 Census Bureau count, Hays County had the second highest percentage of growth since the start of the decade at more than 40%.
San Marcos Animal Shelter won't accept cats until disinfection for deadly virus
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than 50 cats have died as a result of a virus in San Marcos.
So far, nine cats, and 44 kittens were lost at the San Marcos Animal Shelter after they were diagnosed with Feline Panleukopenia. The staff at the shelter calls the virus essentially Parvo for cats.
The outbreak started when a mother and her litter were taken to the shelter.
