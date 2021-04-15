Man fatally shot by police in weekend incident along I-35 in San Marcos identified

Hays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from past coverage of the incident on April 10, 2021.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The man who died after being shot by police in an incident along Interstate 35 Saturday has been identified.

The San Marcos Police Department said the man was 31-year-old Rescue Eram, who was a resident of San Marcos for a couple of years.

SMPD said Eram allegedly ran into traffic and charged at officers with a weapon in hand.

A joint investigation with the Texas Rangers and the SMPD Criminal Investigations Division is underway. Another internal administrative investigation for SMPD has also been opened.

