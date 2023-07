HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man previously arrested on three charges connected to a November 2020 homicide investigation was found not guilty April 10 and acquitted by a jury, according to Hays County court documents.

Roberto Ochoa Jr., 33, faced murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery charges.

According to court records, Ochoa pleaded not guilty to each charge before the trial.