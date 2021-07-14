Man convicted of 2018 Buda murder sentenced to life in prison

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man found guilty of shooting another man with a BB gun, then strangling and stabbing him in Buda about three years ago, was sentenced Wednesday.

Mark Stevens was convicted by a jury Tuesday of murder and tampering with evidence in the 2018 killing of Brandon Fontenette.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau said the jury assessed life in prison for murder and 10 years in prison for tampering with evidence Wednesday.

Prosecutors claimed in court Stevens got jealous and snapped after Fontenette and Stevens’ wife, Jeanette, were sexually intimate while he was there. However, the defense argued Fontenette was sexually assaulting the couple, and Stevens was just trying to protect them.

Jeanette is also charged with murder and tampering with evidence and is awaiting trial.