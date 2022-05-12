HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, after a shooting in Buda in April, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said Esbin Santiago Gomez, a 19-year-old from Guatemala, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Main Street on April 25.

Detectives linked William Rojas, 25, to the shooting, HCSO said.

Rojas is charged with murder, two counts of tampering with evidence/human corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Rojas is currently in Travis County Jail on unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Hays County Jail at a later time, HCSO said.

There wasn’t an attorney listed for Rojas when KXAN checked Thursday afternoon. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

If you have information on this investigation, contact Detective Chase Fuller with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.