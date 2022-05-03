DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested in connection with five burglaries at businesses in Dripping Springs, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said.

Christopher Gainey, 28, was charged in the burglaries, which occurred during February and April. He’ll also be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and repeated violation of court order. HCSO said Gainey has a bond totaling at $20,000 for all charges.

Here’s are the burglaries detectives believe Gainey was responsible for:

Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen (02/06)

Homespun Kitchen & Bar (04/02)

The Sated Sheep (04/15)

Dantay’s Flowers & Gifts (04/16)

Grand Slam Pizza (04/30)

The sheriff’s office said the burglaries targeted businesses that left cash in “minimally secured containers.” HCSO is reminding business owners to either remove cash at closing or secure it in a safe.

If you have any more details about these crimes, you can contact Det. Benjamin Gieselman by phone at (512) 393-7803 or by email at benjamin.gieselman@co.hays.tx.us.