Man arrested in connection with shooting outside of San Marcos bar

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured two people outside a bar at the Square in San Marcos in December, according to the San Marcos police department.

Vincent Favata, 44, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm. Favata remains in the Hays County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Shooting at Harper’s bar in San Marcos reportedly left two people with injuries. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Witnesses told KXAN they heard multiple gunshots early in the morning of Dec. 17 outside of Harper’s bar. Police say witnesses told them about hearing between five to seven shots. Witnesses said two people standing outside were shot by a man parked in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive. That person then left the scene and headed east on Hopkins Street in a silver SUV.

San Marcos police say both victims were shot in the arm and one of them was grazed on their torso. They were taken to a Kyle hospital and released.

The bar owner, Sean Neal told KXAN both victims were employees and there were about 200 people inside the bar at the time for a private holiday party.