Man arrested after Hays County deputy finds marijuana, edibles during traffic stop

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A 27-year-old man is facing drug charges after deputies said they found weed and various THC products during a traffic stop Friday in Hays County.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle with two adults and two children inside it for a violation. During the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office reported that the deputy smelled marijuana.

Deputies said this led to the seizure of about 1.83 pounds of marijuana and 108.78 grams of THC products, including edibles, vape cartridges and wax/dabs.

The driver of the car, Joel Rodriguez, was booked into Hays County Jail for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, as well as possession of marijuana, a state jail felony.