Man accused in San Marcos nightclub death arrested, charges elevated to manslaughter

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A former San Marcos nightclub bouncer now faces a manslaughter charge following an incident Dec. 12 in which he was previously booked for aggravated assault.

The San Marcos Police Department said Wednesday that Milton Heyliger, 25, has been arrested for the second time in connection with the incident outside the Red Room Social Lounge.

Heyliger is accused of hitting Emmett Worsham “multiple times” during an argument. One of the blows caused Worsham to fall backward off an elevated curb and hit his head on the pavement, according to police. Worsham was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries Dec. 19.

Following his initial arrest on the assault charge, Heyliger posted bond and was released. Once Worsham died, police issued another arrest warrant for the manslaughter charge, SMPD said.

According to SMPD and jail records, Heyliger is currently in the Hays County Jail and a bail amount hasn’t been set yet.