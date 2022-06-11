KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A 1 million square foot development is coming to the city of Kyle’s innovation corridor for “new and expanding businesses within Hays County,” the city announced Wednesday.

The project, called Kyle/35 Logistics Park, will build five logistics facilities for business tenants.

The industrial park will be built along Interstate 35 near Yarrington Road, according to the developer Alliance Industrial Co. Construction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Kyle City Council unanimously approved a performance-based agreement for the project with Alliance Industrial Co. Tuesday, and Hays County commissioners approved another performance-based agreement Tuesday.

Chad Parrish, the Alliance Industrial Co. managing director, said in a release that the development aligns “with explosive growth and growing demand for industrial and logistics space.”

“We’re proud to be bringing the largest-ever speculative space to the Texas Innovation Corridor and bring much-needed infrastructure to the companies that want to be doing business in Hays County

This is the eighth announcement for Kyle’s “Texas Innovation Corridor” this year, according to the city.