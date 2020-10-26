Lockhart, Hays school districts try to reverse course for failing students

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — In an effort to bring failing grades back up, Lockhart ISD says its staff is working with at-risk students and encouraging those who are most struggling to come back to campus.

The school district reports that 10% of high schoolers are failing for the first grading period compared to 8.8% in 2019.

That is a smaller gap than when initial grades came out about two weeks ago, when the school district reported an 18% increase in failing grades compared to 2019.

“All teachers have an Advisory period each week. Teachers have contacted the parents of each student in their Advisory that is not passing a class,” spokesperson Christina Courson wrote in an email to KXAN.

She said counselors and administration have also contacted parents to create academic support plans for students most at-risk.

“Teams of teachers with higher rates of students not passing have developed intervention and reteach plans,” Courson said.

Courson added that many failing students who are also virtual learners have decided to return to in-person learning immediately.

The gap is much wider for middle schoolers.

According to the district, the failure percentage for the first grading period is 24.2%. In 2019, that was just 1.7%.

Courson said counselors will start contacting students who are struggling the most back to campus for on-campus instruction.

She also says the middle school principal is set to meet with an advisory group of teachers to develop a phase-in plan for struggling learners.

Hays CISD

When progress reports came out for the first three weeks of the school year, Hays CISD reported a 30% increase in failing grades for secondary students compared to the same time last year.

The school district has also closed that gap, which is now at 12.48%.

The district has since issued new grading guidelines revisions.

Students now have until the end of the first nine-week grading period to turn in late work and all work turned in late is eligible for full credit.