Local wedding industry scrambling after bans on mass gatherings

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Bans on mass gatherings are forcing cancellations of dozens of events.

Some businesses in Hays County say they’ve found themselves facing an empty calendar almost overnight.

“It’s a feeling of helplessness,” says Leslie Moore, who owns Word of Mouth Catering in Austin and is a partner for the Winfield Inn in Kyle.

Tuesday, Moore had to lay off 50 workers.

“If I don’t have money coming in, I can’t promise someone that I’m going to be able to give them a paycheck,” he says.

Over the last week, he says about 20 events have been canceled.

“That’s sort of our bread and butter, to cater weddings. So, it’s basically dried up. Everyone has pretty much canceled,” Moore says.

Leslie Moore says spring and summer are usually busy wedding months and this year was set to be his best, yet. (Tahera Rahman/KXAN)

Moore has sliced hours in half and expects about a dozen more layoffs next week.

“Things are starting to be real,” says Diana Armes, who owns The Floral Studio in San Marcos.

She says she’s in survival mode: Weddings, graduations, prom orders –all canceled.

“Today I’m calling vendors and canceling standing orders and canceling what I can so I can function. And I had to lay off my people, so I called each one of them this morning to lay them off. Yeah, it’s bad,” Armes says.

She and Moore expect to rely heavily on takeout and delivery to keep some cash coming in.

“Trying to have some sales type of a thing to drive some people in or at least drive it to where we have deliveries,” Armes says.

Diana Armes says she just expanded her business last year and did not expect to be hit this hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. (Tahera Rahman/KXAN)

And instead of catering parties, Moore and his crew are now hoping to offer meal plans for families.

“We’re going to have to create that work somehow because the events are just not going to happen,” Moore says.

They hope spring’s struggles turn into a brighter autumn.

“Maybe there’s a good side in this that maybe we’ll just have a really busy fall,” Moore says.

He says he’s prepared to ride it out, but how long depends on government help.

“My biggest fear is that the same thing will happen come September and so we’ll go through another cycle of this; rescheduling, re-booking, postponing into next year.”