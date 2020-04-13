Local mayor debuts ‘Kids of Kyle’ digital show to ease coronavirus anxiety

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell is hoping to ease anxiety around the coronavirus for parents and children with a new weekly digital show called “Kids of Kyle.”

Mitchell is planning to host a live stream on Facebook every Sunday night from 8-8:30 p.m. The live stream will be a platform for Mitchell to answer questions from parents on behalf of their children.

In the first episode, Mayor Mitchell explained what the coronavirus is and why it’s so important for children to wash their hands often.

He also wants children to understand why they can’t see their friends or leave the house very often right now.

Mitchell aired his second episode Sunday night. You can watch both episodes on his Facebook page.