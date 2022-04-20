SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given a grant to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University. ALERRT and the National Fire Protection Association will train first responders to “Fire as a Weapon” events.

ALERRT says FAAW is the use of fire, smoke or flammable materials to confuse fire and police when they respond to an incident. The group says such materials were used during the 1993 Branch Davidian standoff near Waco.

The FAAW course teaches first responders to stop attacks, set up a unified command, put out the fire, get medical treatment for injuries and get those people evacuated.

The ALERRT program has previously taught officers, including those from Austin, how to respond to mass shooting events.