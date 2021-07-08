LIVE UPDATES: Trial for man accused of murder in Hays County continues Thursday

Mark James Stevens, 38 at the time, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Brandon Fontenette (Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The trial for a Hays County man accused of killing another man in 2018 continues Thursday.

Brandon Fontenette, 36, died in 2018 after being shot several times with a BB gun and then stabbed. Mark James Stevens, 38 at the time, faces a first-degree murder charge in Hays County for his death.

On Wednesday, Stevens pleaded not guilty to murder and tampering with evidence charges.

According to court testimony, Fontenette was found dead on the bathroom floor inside Stevens’ home in Buda. New testimony also revealed Fontenette was stabbed in his back through two of his ribs and lung.

This trial was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stevens’ wife, Jeanette, is facing the same charges as Stevens, but she’s been out on a $50,000 bond for about two years, according to the Hays County District Attorney. Her trial is scheduled to begin at the end of July.

KXAN reporter Jala Washington is in Hays County providing updates on the trial.