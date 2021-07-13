Live Updates: Murder trial in 2018 Buda death continues Tuesday

Mark James Stevens, 38 at the time, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Brandon Fontenette (Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The trial of a man accused of a 2018 murder in Buda continues Tuesday.

Mark Stevens faces a first-degree murder charge, along with a charge of tampering with evidence, in connection with the death of Brandon Fontenette. Stevens is accused of shooting Fontenette with a BB gun and then stabbing him. Fontenette was found dead in Stevens’ home, according to court testimony.

Stevens pleaded not guilty to murder and tampering with evidence charges July 7. The trial was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KXAN reporter Jala Washington is at the trial and will provide live updates via Twitter, posted below.