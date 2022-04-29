HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Testimony will continue Friday in the trial of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams — the young Kyle mother who allegedly murdered her nearly 2-year-old son — after jurors were sent home early Thursday.

Family members reportedly revealed new information Thursday during an afternoon break, the state said. Those comments warranted a witness statement to be written and for it to be handed to the defense. What exactly was said was not disclosed to the court.

As of Friday morning, the state said they would not be using those comments in the trial. The defense agreed, and cross examination of Stevie Williams’ mother continued. Stevie’s family members are the ones who made the statements Thursday.

A jury will decide over the next couple of weeks whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie, is guilty of capital murder in the death of Mason in 2018. Stevie was found guilty in October 2021 of the same charge. He is appealing that verdict, court records show.

Previous coverage

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is in the courtroom and will be live tweeting updates Friday. You can find those here:

Timeline of events

The following timeline came from Stevie’s trial in October:

Mason was born in October 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath. During his examination at the hospital, Mason was found to have fractures — one in his wrist and 13 in his ribs.

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services (CPS) removed Mason from his parents in late January 2017. After Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS testified it had stopped monitoring the family in March 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead.

Evidence brought forward by the state included photos and videos from first responders of the scene where Mason was found dead, recorded interviews with Stevie following Mason’s death, photos and videos pulled off the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister.

Mason’s autopsy revealed his chest had been constricted to the point he could not breathe, cutting off oxygen to the brain, which ultimately caused his death. He was also found to have other internal and external injuries.

During testimony in Stevie’s trial, a pediatrician from Dell Children’s talked about her evaluation of Mason’s younger sister, also named Dazrine, after she was brought to the hospital by CPS the day after Mason’s death. She was eight months old at the time.

Baby Dazrine also had injuries. She had a large skull fracture and 22 rib fractures, among other internal and external injuries.

During interviews following Mason’s death, Stevie told investigators with the Kyle Police Department it was actually “demons” or something “evil” that had killed his son. Over the course of Stevie’s interview with police — which was more than an hour long and was played for the jury — Stevie maintained neither he nor his wife were involved in any way.

According to court documents, many of the same witnesses who testified in Stevie’s trial will also testify in Dazrine’s.