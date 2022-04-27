HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The second day of testimony began Wednesday in the trail of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, the young Kyle mother who allegedly murdered her 2-year-old son, Mason, in 2018.

A jury will decide over the next couple of weeks whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie, is guilty of capital murder. Stevie Williams was found guilty in October of last year of the same charge.

Previous coverage

The state started Wednesday morning with the remaining testimony from Kyle police officer Arturo Cardona.

In body camera video from Cardona seen Wednesday, which was presented by the state, Chagoya-Williams can be heard saying to Stevie on the couple’s front porch: “You okay babe? It’s not gonna change nothin’.”

During cross-examination, the defense showed portions of the police officer’s video where Mason’s body was being removed from the family’s home. Chagoya-Williams can be seen crying and being hugged by victims’ services in the video. Stevie is not seen, something the defense asked Cardona about.

Cardona said he did not see the father during the time Mason’s body was taken by the funeral home.

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is live in the courtroom Wednesday and will be tweeting major updates in the trial, which will appear in this story below. You can also follow her on Twitter here.

New video introduced Tuesday

The portion of the video that was shown Tuesday, which was not seen by the jury in Stevie’s trial in October, showed Chagoya-Williams’ interactions with law enforcement while first responders tried to revive Mason, and interactions with her husband and with family members who called Chagoya-Williams after they had learned something happened to Mason.

In the video, Chagoya-Williams told her mother: “I didn’t even do nothing, mom.” While watching the video in court, Chagoya-Williams appeared to be crying.

In opening statements Tuesday, the state worked to prove Chagoya-Williams and her husband were both directly responsible for toddler Mason’s death. Chagoya-Williams’ defense said there isn’t enough evidence to show who is responsible and is working to point the finger at Stevie.

Timeline of events

The following timeline came from Stevie’s trial in October:

Mason was born in October 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath. During his examination at the hospital, Mason was found to have fractures — one in his wrist and 13 in his ribs.

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services (CPS) removed Mason from his parents in late January 2017. After Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS testified it had stopped monitoring the family in March 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead.

Evidence brought forward by the state included photos and videos from first responders of the scene where Mason was found dead, recorded interviews with Stevie following Mason’s death, photos and videos pulled off the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister.

Mason’s autopsy revealed his chest had been constricted to the point he could not breathe, cutting off oxygen to the brain, which ultimately caused his death. He was also found to have other internal and external injuries.

During testimony in Stevie’s trial, a pediatrician from Dell Children’s talked about her evaluation of Mason’s younger sister, also named Dazrine, after she was brought to the hospital by CPS the day after Mason’s death. She was eight months old at the time.

Baby Dazrine also had injuries. She had a large skull fracture and 22 rib fractures, among other internal and external injuries.

During interviews following Mason’s death, Stevie told investigators with the Kyle Police Department it was actually “demons” or something “evil” that had killed his son. Over the course of Stevie’s interview with police — which was more than an hour long and was played for the jury — Stevie maintained neither he nor his wife were involved in any way.

According to court documents, many of the same witnesses who testified in Stevie’s trial will also testify in Dazrine’s.

This is a developing story.