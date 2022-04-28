HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The third day of testimony began Thursday morning in the trial of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, the young Kyle mother who allegedly murdered her nearly 2-year-old son, Mason, in 2018.

A jury will decide over the next couple of weeks whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie, is guilty of capital murder. Stevie Williams was found guilty in October 2021 of the same charge.

Previous coverage

Thursday morning, jurors heard remaining testimony from a Kyle Police Department detective assigned to the case. The defense continued where they left off Wednesday afternoon, cross-examining that detective — specifically about what reports have and have not been presented to the defense. The detective alluded to an issue she may have had with a report uploading system in 2018.

Jurors then heard from an employee with the Texas Department of Family Protective Services. Child Protective Services is a division within DFPS.

Antonio Zamora was assigned Mason’s case in July 2017. At that point, Mason had already been removed from his parents.

In December of 2017, a court ordered Mason be returned to his parents in a “return and monitor” process. In March of 2018, DFPS was dismissed in Mason’s case.

“That would mean the department is no longer involved with the family and the case would close,” Zamora said. Mason died on July 4, 2018.

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is in the courtroom and will be live tweeting updates from the trial, you can find those updates below:

Timeline of events

The following timeline came from Stevie’s trial in October:

Mason was born in October 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath. During his examination at the hospital, Mason was found to have fractures — one in his wrist and 13 in his ribs.

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services (CPS) removed Mason from his parents in late January 2017. After Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS testified it had stopped monitoring the family in March 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead.

Evidence brought forward by the state included photos and videos from first responders of the scene where Mason was found dead, recorded interviews with Stevie following Mason’s death, photos and videos pulled off the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister.

Mason’s autopsy revealed his chest had been constricted to the point he could not breathe, cutting off oxygen to the brain, which ultimately caused his death. He was also found to have other internal and external injuries.

During testimony in Stevie’s trial, a pediatrician from Dell Children’s talked about her evaluation of Mason’s younger sister, also named Dazrine, after she was brought to the hospital by CPS the day after Mason’s death. She was eight months old at the time.

Baby Dazrine also had injuries. She had a large skull fracture and 22 rib fractures, among other internal and external injuries.

During interviews following Mason’s death, Stevie told investigators with the Kyle Police Department it was actually “demons” or something “evil” that had killed his son. Over the course of Stevie’s interview with police — which was more than an hour long and was played for the jury — Stevie maintained neither he nor his wife were involved in any way.

According to court documents, many of the same witnesses who testified in Stevie’s trial will also testify in Dazrine’s.