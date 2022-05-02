HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Jurors are back in the courtroom Monday for the second week of testimony in the trial of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, the Kyle mom who allegedly murdered her nearly two-year-old son, Mason, in 2018.

A jury will decide over the next couple of weeks whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie, is guilty of capital murder in the death of their young son. Stevie was found guilty in October 2021 of the same charge. He is appealing that verdict, court records show.

Testimony from Chagoya-Williams’ family

After hearing from Stevie’s family last week, the jury continued to hear testimony from Chagoya-Williams’ family members — her mother and stepfather — Monday.

Chagoya-Williams’ stepfather, Rudy Delgado, described Chagoya-Williams as a peaceable person and someone who was good with kids. During cross examination, he testified he worked several jobs to help support Chagoya-Williams, Stevie and their kids.

The state moved to medical professionals Monday mid-morning, signaling the likely end of testimony from family members called by the state.

‘Dazrine had nothing to do with it’

A judge ruled Monday morning that a conversation that reportedly happened between Chagoya-Williams’ mother and Stevie could be brought before jurors.

After the judge asked the jury to leave the room Friday, attorneys asked Linda Chagoya to detail a conversation she had with Stevie in jail. She told the defense Stevie asked how Chagoya-Williams was doing and then said, “Dazrine had nothing to do with it.” He then reportedly said he would speak with his lawyer.

The state argued that statement is inadmissible hearsay, meaning it’s asking the witness to speak to something they heard second-hand, and if the defense wants to include it they need to call Stevie as a witness so he can be cross-examined. The defense says it shows a possible alternate perpetrator. A judge, again, ruled against the state and Linda was able to relay the statement before the jury.

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is in the courtroom again this week. You can find her live tweets from the courtroom below:

What happened to Mason?

The following timeline came from Stevie’s trial in October:

Mason was born in October 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath. During his examination at the hospital, Mason was found to have fractures — one in his wrist and 13 in his ribs.

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services removed Mason from his parents in late January 2017. After Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS testified it had stopped monitoring the family in March 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead.

Evidence brought forward by the state in Stevie’s trial included photos and videos from first responders of the scene where Mason was found dead, recorded interviews with Stevie following Mason’s death, photos and videos pulled off the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister. Some of the same evidence has already been brought before jurors in Chagoya-Williams’ trial.

Mason’s autopsy revealed his chest had been constricted to the point he could not breathe, cutting off oxygen to the brain, which ultimately caused his death. He was also found to have other internal and external injuries.

During testimony in Stevie’s trial, a pediatrician from Dell Children’s talked about her evaluation of Mason’s younger sister, also named Dazrine, after she was brought to the hospital by CPS the day after Mason’s death. She was eight months old at the time.

Baby Dazrine also had injuries. She had a large skull fracture and 22 rib fractures, among other internal and external injuries.

During interviews following Mason’s death, Stevie told investigators with the Kyle Police Department it was actually “demons” or something “evil” that had killed his son. Over the course of Stevie’s interview with police — which was more than an hour long and was played for the jury — Stevie maintained neither he nor his wife were involved in any way.