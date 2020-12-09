LIVE BLOG: Hays County runoff elections to decide mayoral races in San Marcos, Kyle

Hays

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Hays County’s two biggest cities face a runoff election on December 8 for mayor. Top left: San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. Top right: San Marcos mayoral candidate Juan Miguel Arredondo. Bottom Left: Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell. Bottom right: Kyle mayoral candidate Linda Tenorio.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The race for mayor in two of Hays County’s biggest cities comes to a head on Tuesday night, as runoff election results start coming in.

Neither of the top two mayoral candidates in San Marcos or Kyle received more than 50% of the votes during the Nov. 3 general election and now head to a runoff.

Candidates in San Marcos are incumbent Jane Hughson, who was elected mayor in 2018. She now faces Juan Miguel Arredondo, who serves on the board of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School district.

In Kyle, incumbent mayor, Travis Mitchell, is headed into a runoff against Linda Tenorio, who beat him by a slim 0.2% in the general election. Tenorio is a former Kyle city council member who is now on the Hays County Advisory Board for Sheriff Gary Cutler. 

Find live election numbers below.

9 p.m.

Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 55.40% — PROJECTED WINNER
Linda Tenorio — 44.60%

San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 65.95% — PROJECTED WINNER
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 34.05%

8:35 p.m.

Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 54.96%
Linda Tenorio — 45.04%

San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 66.13%
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 33.87%

8:04 p.m.

Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 52.64%
Linda Tenorio — 47.36%

San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 67.77%
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 32.23%

7:10 p.m. — Nine of 21 polling places reporting

Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 52.51%
Linda Tenorio — 47.49%

San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 71.09%
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 28.91%

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss