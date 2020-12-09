LIVE BLOG: Hays County runoff elections to decide mayoral races in San Marcos, Kyle

Hays County’s two biggest cities face a runoff election on December 8 for mayor. Top left: San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. Top right: San Marcos mayoral candidate Juan Miguel Arredondo. Bottom Left: Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell. Bottom right: Kyle mayoral candidate Linda Tenorio.

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The race for mayor in two of Hays County’s biggest cities comes to a head on Tuesday night, as runoff election results start coming in.

Neither of the top two mayoral candidates in San Marcos or Kyle received more than 50% of the votes during the Nov. 3 general election and now head to a runoff.

Candidates in San Marcos are incumbent Jane Hughson, who was elected mayor in 2018. She now faces Juan Miguel Arredondo, who serves on the board of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School district.

In Kyle, incumbent mayor, Travis Mitchell, is headed into a runoff against Linda Tenorio, who beat him by a slim 0.2% in the general election. Tenorio is a former Kyle city council member who is now on the Hays County Advisory Board for Sheriff Gary Cutler.

Find live election numbers below.

9 p.m.

Kyle

Travis Mitchell — 55.40% — PROJECTED WINNER

Linda Tenorio — 44.60%

San Marcos

Jane Garnette Hughson — 65.95% — PROJECTED WINNER

Juan Miguel Arredondo — 34.05%

8:35 p.m.

Kyle

Travis Mitchell — 54.96%

Linda Tenorio — 45.04%

San Marcos

Jane Garnette Hughson — 66.13%

Juan Miguel Arredondo — 33.87%

8:04 p.m.

Kyle

Travis Mitchell — 52.64%

Linda Tenorio — 47.36%

San Marcos

Jane Garnette Hughson — 67.77%

Juan Miguel Arredondo — 32.23%

7:10 p.m. — Nine of 21 polling places reporting

Kyle

Travis Mitchell — 52.51%

Linda Tenorio — 47.49%

San Marcos

Jane Garnette Hughson — 71.09%

Juan Miguel Arredondo — 28.91%