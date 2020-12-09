LIVE BLOG: Hays County runoff elections to decide mayoral races in San Marcos, Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The race for mayor in two of Hays County’s biggest cities comes to a head on Tuesday night, as runoff election results start coming in.
Neither of the top two mayoral candidates in San Marcos or Kyle received more than 50% of the votes during the Nov. 3 general election and now head to a runoff.
Candidates in San Marcos are incumbent Jane Hughson, who was elected mayor in 2018. She now faces Juan Miguel Arredondo, who serves on the board of the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School district.
In Kyle, incumbent mayor, Travis Mitchell, is headed into a runoff against Linda Tenorio, who beat him by a slim 0.2% in the general election. Tenorio is a former Kyle city council member who is now on the Hays County Advisory Board for Sheriff Gary Cutler.
Find live election numbers below.
9 p.m.
Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 55.40% — PROJECTED WINNER
Linda Tenorio — 44.60%
San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 65.95% — PROJECTED WINNER
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 34.05%
8:35 p.m.
Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 54.96%
Linda Tenorio — 45.04%
San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 66.13%
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 33.87%
8:04 p.m.
Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 52.64%
Linda Tenorio — 47.36%
San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 67.77%
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 32.23%
7:10 p.m. — Nine of 21 polling places reporting
Kyle
Travis Mitchell — 52.51%
Linda Tenorio — 47.49%
San Marcos
Jane Garnette Hughson — 71.09%
Juan Miguel Arredondo — 28.91%