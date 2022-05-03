HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Jurors are back in the courtroom Tuesday for the second week of testimony in the trial of Dazrine Chagoya-Williams, the Kyle mom who allegedly murdered her nearly two-year-old son, Mason, in 2018.

A jury will decide over the next couple of weeks whether Chagoya-Williams, alongside her husband and the child’s father, Stevie, is guilty of capital murder in the death of their young son. Stevie was found guilty in October 2021 of the same charge. He is appealing that verdict, court records show.

Evidence reportedly lost

Between the time Stevie’s trial ended and Chagoya-Williams’ began, the state said the Kyle Police Department lost the couple’s cell phones. That forced a Brady notice which was discussed first thing Tuesday morning.

The state said Homeland Security was asked to pull some information off of those cell phones after Stevie’s trial in October of 2021. When they returned the phones back to the Kyle Police Department in December, they were misplaced, the state reported.

“The actual information hasn’t changed,” the state said. “The issue of the lost physical phones would just go to the weight of the evidence.”

The photos, videos and texts that were pulled off of those cell phones will still be presented to jurors, the state explained, but the defense will be allowed to cross-examine the detective, Joseph Swonke, who reportedly misplaced those phones. They will surely attempt to lead the jury to question the credibility of that evidence.

It’s the second time the defense for Chagoya-Williams has been given the opportunity to question a detective with the Kyle Police Department about evidence that went missing in this trial — previously for reports that were not present.

New video presented of Chagoya-Williams after her arrest

Tuesday morning, the jury watched a video that showed Chagoya-Williams being transported to jail after being arrested for her alleged involvement in the death of Mason. The parents were arrested 19 days after Mason died.

In the video, which is from a police vehicle, Chagoya-Williams does not say anything and does not look at her husband, Stevie, who is also in the backseat. She is handcuffed.

State: “Did she {Chagoya-Williams] show any emotion at all?”

Sgt. Daniel Gooding: “No ma’am.”

What’s to come in this trial

As of Tuesday morning, the state said it has five more witnesses to call in Chagoya-Williams’ trial. Those witnesses include law enforcement that transported Chagoya-Williams and Stevie to jail and the man who adopted the pair’s second child, also named Dazrine.

We also expect to see photos and videos that were taken from Chagoya-Williams and Stevie’s cell phones after they were arrested. Those were also shown in Stevie’s trial and revealed Mason had visible injuries prior to Mason’s death.

The defense indicated that Chagoya-Williams could testify in her own trial, but did not give a significant nod one way or the other when the judge asked about timing.

KXAN digital reporter Grace Reader is in the courtroom Tuesday

What happened to Mason?

The following timeline came from Stevie’s trial in October:

Mason was born in October 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath. During his examination at the hospital, Mason was found to have fractures — one in his wrist and 13 in his ribs.

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services removed Mason from his parents in late January 2017. After Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS testified it had stopped monitoring the family in March 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead.

Evidence brought forward by the state in Stevie’s trial included photos and videos from first responders of the scene where Mason was found dead, recorded interviews with Stevie following Mason’s death, photos and videos pulled off the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister. Some of the same evidence has already been brought before jurors in Chagoya-Williams’ trial.

During testimony in Stevie’s trial, a pediatrician from Dell Children’s talked about her evaluation of Mason’s younger sister, also named Dazrine, after she was brought to the hospital by CPS the day after Mason’s death. She was eight months old at the time.

Baby Dazrine also had injuries. She had a large skull fracture and 22 rib fractures, among other internal and external injuries.

During interviews following Mason’s death, Stevie told investigators with the Kyle Police Department it was actually “demons” or something “evil” that had killed his son. Over the course of Stevie’s interview with police — which was more than an hour long and was played for the jury — Stevie maintained neither he nor his wife were involved in any way.