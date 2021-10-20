Live blog: Fate of Kyle man charged with killing 2-year-old son now in the hands of a jury

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After a little more than a week, both sides have rested their case in the trial for Stevie Dwayne Williams, the Kyle father who allegedly murdered his 2-year-old-son, Mason. The jury has now seen all evidence and heard all testimony relating to the case.

When the jury returns from lunch Wednesday afternoon, they will be given possible charges for Stevie and will hear closing arguments. After that, the jury will deliberate whether they think Stevie is responsible.

The young boy’s mother, Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, is also facing capital murder charges. Her trial is scheduled for the end of this year.

Over the last week, jurors have heard from family members of both Dazrine and Stevie, child protective services, first responders, a forensic pathologist, a pediatrician, detectives, the adopted dad for the couple’s youngest daughter, among other witnesses.

Evidence brought forward by the state included photos and videos from police of both the scene where Mason was found dead and their interviews with Stevie and his wife following, photos and videos pulled off of the couple’s phones and x-rays and photos taken of the injuries to both Mason and his younger sister.

The state has worked to prove that Stevie was responsible for the abuse that ultimately ended in Mason being killed. The defense tried to show that Stevie’s wife, Dazrine, was actually responsible and that Stevie may not have known about it.

Timeline of events

Mason was born in October 2016 to Dazrine and Stevie. Only a few months later, in January 2017, Mason’s parents brought him to Dell Children’s Hospital because of burns the parents reportedly told doctors were accidentally caused during a bath. During his examination at the hospital, Mason was found to have fractures; one in his wrist and 13 in his ribs.

Those injuries were the reason Child Protective Services (CPS) opted to remove Mason from his parents in late January 2017, but after Stevie and Dazrine completed the steps necessary to be reunited with Mason, they were again given custody roughly a year later.

CPS previously testified that they stopped monitoring the family in March of 2018. On July 4, 2018, Mason was found dead in the family’s Kyle home.

During Tuesday’s testimony, a pediatrician from Dell Children’s talked about her evaluation of Mason’s younger sister, also named Dazrine, after she was brought to the hospital by CPS the day after Mason’s death. She was eight months old at the time.

Baby Dazrine also had injuries. She had a large skull fracture, 22 rib fractures, among other internal and external injuries.

On Wednesday, before resting its case, the state brought forward a detective from the Kyle Police Department for a second time. That detective had pulled phone records, search records and photos and videos off of both Stevie and Dazrine’s phones during his investigation in 2018.

In the photos and videos shown to the jury, injuries can be seen in the months leading up to Mason’s death.

“What does it mean if your eye bleeds.”

“Bleeding eye and lump.”

“Why are my eyes dark red.”

