Live blog: Family members of Kyle couple charged with killing young son, who blamed ‘demons,’ testify

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Testimony continued Thursday in what is expected to be a roughly two-week-long trial in Hays County to determine if Stevie Dwayne Williams killed his two-year-old son, Mason. The young boy’s mother, Dazrine Ruth Chagoya-Williams, is also facing capital murder charges.

On Thursday morning the jury in Stevie’s case heard from two of Dazrine’s half sisters, Amanda Delcueto and Lindsay Ortiz.

Delcueto temporarily took custody of Mason after he was removed from his parents’ by child protective services early in 2017 after signs of physical trauma were found.

“Did you love him?”

“He was like my kid,” Delcueto responds.



She is tearful as she recalls a judge saying Mason could be returned to his parents.



“They never let me see him,” Delcueto says of her relationship with Mason after he was returned to his parents. — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 14, 2021

After abiding by CPS’ reunification process, the couple had Mason returned to them roughly a year after he was removed from their custody, a former CPS caseworker testified. Mason was returned to the couple in December of 2017, was monitored by CPS until March of 2018 and Mason died in July of 2018.

During opening remarks Wednesday, the state laid out a roadmap for jurors of what they would be seeing and hearing over the next two weeks including testimony from first responders, Williams’ family and their family doctor.

Williams’ attorney started the trial by suggesting that Williams’ wife was the person behind the boy’s death.

After opening comments, jurors first heard from the 911 dispatcher who took the call from Dazrine on the Fourth of July, the day the boy was found dead. The recording of that call was played in court.

“My son, my son didn’t wake up from his nap,” Dazrine can be heard saying in that recording. “He, we, we can’t get him up.

Jurors also heard from several first responders Wednesday and watched body camera footage showing a police officer’s arrival on scene and interaction with the couple.

Williams has not shown any noticeable emotion in court so far. He has mostly stared forward blankly, occasionally turning his head to look at what’s shown on the screen or a speaker. — Grace Reader (@GraceReaderTV) October 13, 2021

Stevie and his wife, Dazrine, are both facing capital murder charges in the death of their son, Mason, who died in Kyle in July 2018.

Kyle police say when they responded to the family’s home in the 300 block of Marquitos Drive on July 4, 2018, they found the toddler in the front hall, not breathing. Police said officers saw “bruising on his left and right rib area, bruising on his back and bruising on his forehead.”

At the time, Dazrine told officers that when Stevie went into the child’s room, he wasn’t alive anymore. Her “only explanation was ‘something (not someone) attacked him or something,’” an affidavit said. Stevie had told police that “something not worldly” had hurt the child, stating that it could be “demons, evil,” the affidavit said.

