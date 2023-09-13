The City of Buda will receive 6 Flock safety cameras in the next 6 weeks or so.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said a license plate reader helped them track down a homicide suspect last week.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, HCSO responded to the Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35, in Buda for a report of an unconscious man near the gas pumps, the release said.

HCSO said deputies responded to the scene and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was later pronounced dead by Hays County Justice of the Peace Sandra Bryant, according to HCSO.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to “positively identify the vehicle driven by the suspect through the camera footage at the store and a FLOCK camera hit.”

At around 7pm that evening, a patrol deputy saw the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

“After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, the suspect was located and arrested,” the release said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Omar Guadalupe Galvan-Ochoa, 27, the release said.

According to the HCSO, he is charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Murder.

Flock cameras in Buda

The City of Buda added Flock safety cameras in August 2022. At the time, city council approved six cameras throughout the city.

“We’ll definitely have them in the downtown area where a lot of traffic passes through from east to west. We’ll have them probably around the large retail areas as well,” Buda Police Chief Bo Kidd said at the time.

Kidd said the information from the camera could help them solve one of their most common crimes: vehicle burglary.

“We have a vague description of the vehicle. But that’s not really enough to have a workable lead to take the investigation to the next step. Where this does absolutely give you a lot more information,” Kidd told KXAN.

For that first year, the cameras were funded by a $20,000 grant the police department applied for.

